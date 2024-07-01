Druski Breaks His Silence On Rubi Rose Split

There seems to be trouble in Drubi's paradise, but Druski's comments on the matter were not as expansive as many fans hoped.

Druski was one of the many guests of honor at the 2024 BET Awards last night (Sunday, June 30) and had some interesting remarks for interviewer Carl Lamarre for Billboard on the red carpet. They started off just talking about feeling blessed, their favorite Usher songs, and which artists the comedian would include on a "Best Of" album (these are Drake, Heavy D, and Justin Bieber, by the way). However, they also spoke on some rumor mill updates about him and Rubi Rose breaking up, and his response to the matter is pretty vague. "Hey man... Aye, that what they said, you heard that? Now I say, man, I don't know, man. You know, I'm just here blessed and highly favored, man, you know."

Furthermore, fans learned of this apparent split from Rubi Rose herself, as she indicated her relationship status with Druski during a street interview at Paris Fashion Week. "Um, f**k love," she remarked when asked her favorite love song. "Okay, I’m single, guys." We don't really know what happened between them, but we know that they got back to business as usual in their social media presences. He's as funny as ever online, and Rose is as lusted-after as ever, as well.

Druski's Billboard Red Carpet Interview At BET Awards

Still, if this news really is true, then we're sure that Druski and Rubi Rose have found plenty of ways to distract themselves and move on from all this. In the former's case, this seemed to almost line up with his recent sleepover stream with Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart, as it took place shortly before news of the alleged breakup broke. That was a pretty hilarious affair, and one that fans will likely continue to reference and look back on. Hopefully it's not the last crossover between those entertainers.