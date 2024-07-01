Druski Breaks His Silence On Rubi Rose Split

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1485 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2024 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Druski attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
There seems to be trouble in Drubi's paradise, but Druski's comments on the matter were not as expansive as many fans hoped.

Druski was one of the many guests of honor at the 2024 BET Awards last night (Sunday, June 30) and had some interesting remarks for interviewer Carl Lamarre for Billboard on the red carpet. They started off just talking about feeling blessed, their favorite Usher songs, and which artists the comedian would include on a "Best Of" album (these are Drake, Heavy D, and Justin Bieber, by the way). However, they also spoke on some rumor mill updates about him and Rubi Rose breaking up, and his response to the matter is pretty vague. "Hey man... Aye, that what they said, you heard that? Now I say, man, I don't know, man. You know, I'm just here blessed and highly favored, man, you know."

Furthermore, fans learned of this apparent split from Rubi Rose herself, as she indicated her relationship status with Druski during a street interview at Paris Fashion Week. "Um, f**k love," she remarked when asked her favorite love song. "Okay, I’m single, guys." We don't really know what happened between them, but we know that they got back to business as usual in their social media presences. He's as funny as ever online, and Rose is as lusted-after as ever, as well.

Read More: Rubi Rose Makes Druski Some Spaghetti With Ketchup And Fans Were At A Loss For Words

Druski's Billboard Red Carpet Interview At BET Awards

Still, if this news really is true, then we're sure that Druski and Rubi Rose have found plenty of ways to distract themselves and move on from all this. In the former's case, this seemed to almost line up with his recent sleepover stream with Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart, as it took place shortly before news of the alleged breakup broke. That was a pretty hilarious affair, and one that fans will likely continue to reference and look back on. Hopefully it's not the last crossover between those entertainers.

Even LeBron James had to call in to join the fun, so you know that they had a good time. Meanwhile, Druski and Rubi Rose are still kind of up in the air right now thanks to the former's comments at the BET Awards. Do they have different stories to tell here or is this all according to plan? We'll see what's to come of one of the Internet's favorite recent couples.

Read More: Rubi Rose Smacks Druski’s Butt In New Clip, Proving They’re The Real Deal

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Screenshot 2024-04-29 at 10.27.01 AMRelationshipsAre Druski & Rubi Rose Dating? A Look At Their Instagram Posts8.4K
Rubi Rose and DruskiRelationshipsRubi Rose Smacks Druski’s Butt In New Clip, Proving They’re The Real Deal3.7K
Rolling Stone Live: AtlantaRelationshipsRubi Rose Makes Druski Some Spaghetti With Ketchup And Fans Were At A Loss For Words4.0K
druski rubi roseRelationshipsDruski Is "Daddy" As Rubi Rose Fawns Over Her Alleged Man In New Appreciation Posts14.9K