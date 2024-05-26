Rubi Rose Smacks Druski’s Butt In New Clip, Proving They’re The Real Deal

At the end of last month, rumors began to swirl that Rubi Rose and Druski were an item after the comedian shared some photos of the two of them enjoying a vacation together. They've since confirmed their romance, and despite receiving some criticism for it online, appear to be going strong. They continue to flaunt one another on social media, winning more fans over daily.

Currently, for example, fans are fawning over a hilarious clip they shared this weekend. In it, Rubi shows off her love for Druski by smacking his butt. While it may not have been his preferred PDA, The Shade Room's comments section is now flooded with Instagram users convinced that this proves their relationship is the real deal. "Oh yeah she really like that man," one user claims. "Ok I’m starting to believe," another says.

Rubi Rose & Druski Continue To Flaunt Their Romance

Of course, there are still some skeptical social media users who aren't totally buying the idea that Rubi Rose and Druski's relationship is legit. This is partially due to some leaked DMs from her OnlyFans account that made their rounds online last week. In them, she appeared to tell a fan that Druski was "just a friend." While this led many to believe that their romance was nothing but a hoax for clout, others pointed out that it's likely the fan wasn't actually talking to Rubi, and instead a random person getting paid to answer her DMs.

Either way, it looks as though the pair are becoming closer than ever, and supporters are totally here for it. What do you think of Rubi Rose and Druski proving that they're still going strong with a new clip? Do you think they make a good couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

