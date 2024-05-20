Rubi Rose Goes Viral After OnlyFans DMs Claim Druski Is "Just A Friend"

Rubi Rose and Druski are the new couple taking the world by storm. However, some people aren't so sure about the validity of the relationship. At first, the two appeared to just be on friendly terms. Although that changed when it was clear that they were on vacation and getting lovey-dovey with one another. Overall, they have continued to post each other on social media, and fans have continuously debated whether or not Rose is in love with the comedian.

Well, Rose and her OnlyFans account went viral this weekend thanks to some DMs that were leaked. In the image below, you can see that the fan was talking to Rose as if Druski was going to be jealous. Throughout the DMs, Rose claims that Druski is just a friend and to trust her on that. Subsequently, the fan tries to make it seem as if Druski cannot trust Rose and that it is sad for her to be talking about him like that behind his back.

In the comments on No Jumper, fans immediately pointed out how lots of OF stars have someone else answering their DMs. "Bro talking to an Indian on the opposite of the country," one person wrote. "She obviously gon say that so the sucker pays her another 150k lmao," said another. Clearly, fans are not buying what the OnlyFans subscriber is selling. That said, it is interesting that some fans are now defending the relationship between Rose and Druski. One has to wonder how the fans will change their minds next week.

