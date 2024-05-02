Rubi Rose Showcases Druski's Presents For Their Two-Week Anniversary, Fans In Disbelief

Rubi Rose and Druski are either keeping up an extensive joke together or they really are dating, and fans seem more and more convinced either way. Some of them refuse to believe it for a second, while others are too busy shipping them, and Rose's latest Instagram post from Thursday (May 2) has both sides feeling even more vindicated. She posted a video of some flowers that the comedian seems to have gifted her for their two-week anniversary, and ironically enough, people saw this as evidence both in favor of and against the idea that they're together. You can check out some of these takes in the comments section of the post below, including the following.

"Oh they actually together I thought it was a joke," one fan commented with crying emojis, while another replied, "Our 2 week anniversary gave it away. This is NOT a serious relationship," along with some crying-laughing emojis. Either way, Rubi Rose and Druski are making this a very public matter, with no signs of it slowing down anytime soon. It would make sense that they would want to promote this and make it very clear on their social media one way or the other, because engagement doesn't care if it's reaching skeptics or staunch believers. But it also feels a bit icky and overly pessimistic to pretend like they wouldn't be dating in the first place.

Druski's Flowers For Rubi Rose

Furthermore, they have both kept up their usual content amid all this, so it's clear that they're not letting each other change them individually. Rubi Rose is still as lusted-after as ever with her thirst traps, and Druski hasn't lost one bit of his comical charisma. Still, a lot of folks are waiting on something a bit more dense, deep, or revelatory when it comes to their fling, something that they would probably rather avoid given the current response to it. After all, it mustn't be very nice to explain your relationship to a world tuning in that never believed you in the first place.

Regardless, Rubi Rose and Druski seem quite happy with all this, which is the most important thing to champion. They'll continue their partnerships, streaming antics, and a whole lot more, whether it's with or without the other. All in all, maybe unexpected relationships aren't that different from no-brainers. Just try to focus on that in your own lives rather than assuming stuff about a celebrity couple.

