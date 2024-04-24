Rubi Rose & Druski Embrace Dating Rumors, Hold Hands While Driving

It looks like Drubi is in full swing.

Earlier this week, Rubi Rose took to social media to share some sultry snaps from a recent vacation, turning all internet users' heads in the process. Shortly after she posted her shots, Druski hopped on Instagram with one of his own. He unveiled a photo of himself and Rubi sitting under a palm tree, looking awfully close for two people who are just friends. This, of course, sparked rumors that they're an item, though this remains unconfirmed. "DRUBI [heart emoji]," he captioned the post. "You love me huh baby," she commented at the time.

Early on, social media commenters suspected that the artist/model and comedian were just trolling, as their alleged romance seemingly arrived out of the blue. Some also argued that it's an unlikely match-up, but a great stunt for attention and views. Now, however, the duo appears to be embracing the rumors. In one of Rubi's latest Instagram Stories, they look to be in full relationship mode, holding hands while cruising around and listening to music.

Are Rubi Rose & Druski A Couple?

Obviously, this could all be part of the gag, but this latest post has viewers more convinced than ever. They're now weighing in on whether or not they feel as though Rubi and Druski make a good couple, with most agreeing that they're here for it. Only time will tell if their romance is legitimate, or if they're simply friends trying to rile up their supporters.

Aside from their rumored relationship, both Druski and Rubi have kept busy as of late. Druski continues to rack up views with his Coulda Been House series while Rubi's found tremendous success on OnlyFans. What do you think of rumors that Rubi Rose and Druski are together? Do you think they'd make a good couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

