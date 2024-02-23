Rubi Rose Shows Off Her Incredible Flexibility In New Videos

The clip had fans wondering if they could get that flexible.

BYLavender Alexandria
ESSENCE Girls United's Summit

Earlier this week, Rubi Rose took to her Instagram story to share some exercising videos. Alongside what appears to be her personal trainer she shows off a variety of stretches, some of which are impressively complicated. But even more impressive is her ability to contort her body into some fascinating positions. In the comments, fans shared their stunned reactions to her abilities and mused on what it would take to get that flexible.

One of the top comments on a post recapping the videos features a fan wondering if they were even capable of one day reaching that level of flexibility. "Serious question can you become this flexible as an adult that currently isn’t flexible?" the comment reads. Others pointed out just how impressive her trainer is. "I need to book a class with him ! He doesn’t play …I’ll be a fresh baked pretzel by tomorrow," an additional top comment reads. Check out the multiple videos she shared and the fan reactions to them below.

Read More: Ruby Rose Says Nicki Minaj Fans Are Sending Her Death Threats Meant For Rubi Rose

Rubi Rose's Stunning Flexibility

The new videos come a day after an explicit video of Rubi Rose was allegedly leaked online. Reports claim that someone from her inner circle may have leaked the clip onto Twitter, but all the rumors are currently unconfirmed. She would be the most recent high-profile to suffer a similar leak since they've become increasingly common in the past few years.

Last month, Rubi Rose found herself caught up in Nicki Minaj's ever-ongoing beefs. She reportedly called Nicki "evil" amidst her Megan Thee Stallion beef. The Barbz came down hard on Rose as a result bombarding all of her social media posts. They also went digging through basically her entire history looking for dirt on her to bring up. What do you think of Rubi Rose's new videos showing off her flexibility? Do you think with the right training and dedication you could reach the same level as her? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Rubi Rose's New Man Unveiled

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.