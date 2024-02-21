Rubi Rose Becomes Latest Star To Be Hit With An Alleged Sex Tape Leak

Rubi Rose is easily one of the biggest success stories when it comes to going from a model to a star in music. Overall, there are plenty of success stories like this, with Cardi B being the blueprint. However, there is no doubt that Rubi Rose has grinded to get to where she is now. She had a fanbase on the internet already, and she was able to leverage that fanbase into a listenership. Additionally, she still has an OnlyFans where she posts exclusive photos and videos for her fans.

If you have been online lately, you know that there have been a ton of issues in regards to leaks. These leaks are mainly centered around explicit photos and videos. Numerous streamers had their videos leaked, and some have even been hit with AI trends. For instance, Bobbi Althoff has an AI video of herself making the rounds today. Now, it is being reported by numerous online aggregators that Rubi Rose is the latest victim of these leaks. Whether or not hers are AI or not, is currently unknown, and any such sex tape is only alleged.

Read More: Rubi Rose Credits DDG For OnlyFans Success

Rubi Rose Latest To Get Hit With Potential Leaks

In the post from Daily Loud, it was said that this leak may have come from people within her inner circle. However, once again, this is all alleged and there is no real evidence to suggest that this is really the case. Instead, it is all conjecture stemming from the firestorm that these leaks have created. Blue check Twitter accounts are doing everything they can to leech off of this scandal, and are trying to bait people for likes. Needless to say, we live in a very bizarre time right now as it pertains to the internet.

Be sure to let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Rubi Rose's New Man Unveiled