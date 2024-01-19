Cardi B & Rubi Rose's OnlyFans Content Has Fredo Bang Calling Them Out

Before social media took over, becoming a rapper seemed like a sustainable career sure to secure all the fame and fortune one might need. However, as prices continue to rise and FOMO causes people to spend money on things just to keep up with the Joneses, recording artists are picking up side hustles (sometimes even multiple) to keep the money flowing in. It's unlikely you'll see your favourite artist working a shift at the local mall. Instead, they're using platforms like OnlyFans to flaunt their bodies and collect cash accordingly. While this method certainly works, Louisana-born rhymer Fredo Bang is putting multiple women in the industry on blast for not showing enough skin to meet his standards.

"I subscribed to Cardi B's, to Rubi Rose's, I just subscribe to all these motherf**kers," the 27-year-old told Bootleg Kev during their recent sitdown. "I ain’t gonna lie, the celebrities, they trash. They OnlyFans is trash. It’s horrible… If you on OnlyFans, pop it off, bruh. Don’t come to play," Band advised creators like Erica Banks and Alexis Skyy, besides those already named.

Read More: Fredo Bang Shoots Shot At Coi Leray In NSFW Fashion

Fredo Bang Addresses Potential OnlyFans Addiction

"If you doing OF and I subscribe, I am coming to see you fully, full-blown bare with a little bit of play and sexual engagement," Bang noted. "If you’re not doing that, you need to get off. I don’t want to see you in your drawers and when I click the picture – you got the thumbnail of you waving, pulling your drawers down but when I go to the picture, it’s just you talking to me."

Even if Fredo Bang isn't loving the content he's seeing from creators like Erica Banks, Alexis Skyy, and Cardi B, he's still contributing to their growing fortune with his subscription. Before 2023 was up, we compiled a list of rappers getting rich on OnlyFans, though that doesn't begin to cover those who are coming into new money thanks to their salacious posts. Check out the full HNHH round-up at the link below, and tap back in with us later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: 7 Rappers Making Big Bucks On OnlyFans

[Via]