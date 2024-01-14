Fredo Bang Disappointed In Rubi Rose's OnlyFans, Crushes On Billie Eilish & Coi Leray

Fredo Bang says he was disappointed to learn Rubi Rose isn't fully naked on her OnlyFans page. Speaking with VladTV he discussed Rose as well as some of his other biggest celebrity crushes including Billie Eilish and Coi Leray.

"I'm tryna see that," Fredo admitted. "I have, I be wanting to see. She got some nice smooth skin so I bet her sh*t probably pretty... She got some nice sex appeal." From there, Vlad claimed he wasn't "blown away" when he met Rose in person. Regardless, Fredo remarked: "I wanna see her naked. No, she's not. I subscribed like eight times." Fredo explained that he subscribes to check if she's naked and unsubscribes when she's not. "When I did subscribe, she's got little teasing ass pictures and videos. Just f*cking teasing."

Fredo Bang Attends BET Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Fredo Bang attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Later in the interview, he added: "I love Billie Eilish, I love her. I was thinking about getting her name tatted on this hand, I mean her face." Fredo said he wants it done because she's "got a real pretty face. She really cold-blooded. She just be wearing baggy clothes. I see though. I see it." When asked if Eilish is at the top of his list, Fredo added: "Her and Coi Leray. I don't give a damn what Benzino got going on. Coi got a face." Before the end of the interview, Vlad asked Fredo for his "ultimate three-some." Check out his full comments on the girls below.

Fredo Bang Discusses His Celebrity Crushes

Fredo previously vocalized his attraction to Coi Leray in a post on Twitter, last month. He wrote: "If u needed a pole you could've just called me bby," in response to a video of her pole-dancing. Be on the lookout for further updates on Fredo Bang on HotNewHipHop.

