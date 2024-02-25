Fredo Bang Laments Friend's Vandalized Gravesite, Calls Out Perpetrators

Fredo Bang took to Instagram this weekend to call out folks who vandalized his friend Garrett J. Burton's gravesite and left it broken and in ruin. "I want one of you tuff a** n***as to claim this," he wrote on his Story with a picture of the damage done. It's quite the disrespectful, cruel, and karma-inducing move, and one that is always horrible to see amid feuds and rivalries in any sense. The Yes, I'm Sad MC has already gone through a lot when it comes to losing loved ones, and so this must feel like an extra gut punch no matter the passage of time.

Still, you are probably more familiar with some of Fredo Bang's more lewd or gossip-related admissions and social media moves. For example, a rumor recently went viral that he paid Jada Kingdom and Asian Doll a whopping $35K for sexual relations. The Baton Rouge rapper denied this outright, although he is known on social media to be a big supporter of sex workers via OnlyFans. This is something he's not shy about at all, despite how many fans either clown this behavior or use it to define his image.

Fredo Bang Calls Out Vandals Of Friend's Gravesite

Elsewhere, though, Fredo Bang also has plenty of bonds and rumors to address within the rap game, particularly his former collaborators. During a recent interview with VladTV, he told DJ Vlad that he thinks his beef with NBA YoungBoy damaged his relationship with Rod Wave, who is now one of YB's closest collaborators and industry peers. The 27-year-old clarified that he doesn't like to make people pick sides, or pick them himself if he isn't personally involved. But this does mark an opportunity for the three to let things be water under the bridge.

Meanwhile, he will keep crushing on his muses in the rap game like Coi Leray, no matter what her dad Benzino says. Elsewhere, Fredo will also keep supporting the family of his fallen friends, too, and defending their memory. Hopefully no other disrespectful acts like this affect other rappers in 2024, as it's a trend that needs stamping out. For more news and the latest updates on Fredo Bang, stay logged into HNHH.

