Fredo Bang Responds To Rumor That He Paid Jada Kingdom $35K For Sex

Fredo Bang is someone who has been very up front about his life. Overall, he is an open book and will talk to you about anything. For instance, in a recent exclusive interview with the rapper, he spoke about how much he has spent on OnlyFans. He is a big supporter of sex workers, and he has no shame in that. Although there is a stigma against a lot of OnlyFans work, Bang does not care one bit. He knows what he likes and he will promote it however he sees fit. Even if that is going to affect the way his fans see him.

However, his support of sex workers has led to some rumors about women who have never claimed to be in that world. For instance, there has been this claim that he paid both Jada Kingdom and Asian Doll for sex. In fact, the exact figure that has been thrown around is $35K. While on Hoefessions, Fredo Bang was asked directly about whether or not the rumors were true. The artist was a bit confused by the question but he eventually answered. Quite simply, the answer is no.

Fredo Bang Says His Peace

However, fans in the comments section for Hollywood Unlocked did notice how he seemed a bit shy about giving his answer. There seemed to be some sort of hesitance, and it could just be because he was caught off guard. That said, there are plenty of people out there who believe something regardless of what the person involved says. That is why responding to these rumors can prove to be unproductive. If fans are already coming from a place of not believing you, there is truly nothing you can do or say to change minds.

Let us know what you think of Fredo Bang's response to these rumors, in the comments section below. Did he handle this well?

