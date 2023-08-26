Fredo Bang Is That Guy On “Bang Man”

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-born rapper Fredo Bang is standing tall on his 13 single of the year. “Bang Man,” has so much charisma, that it is hard not to feel like you are on top of the competition too. The 27-year-old has definitely accomplished a whole lot ever since he started to put out music back in 2016. His breakout single “Oouuh,” which currently sits at over 60.5 million streams, put him on the map.

Since that mark, he is constantly working with some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Lil Durk, YNW Melly, Moneybagg Yo, and more. “Bang Man” is a song that symbolizes his rise to stardom but in the most braggadocious way possible. On this cut, he raps, “Ask dumbway news, they’ll sell their soul for an interview / Damn shame, I bring up your name and they don’t f*** with you / I’m the bang man, they wanna be like him, ain’t no ‘nother you.” However, Fredo Bang hypes himself up even more a few moments later on the same verse.

Fredo Bang Shouts Out GloRilla

The rapper has made it clear that he has his sights set on a particular artist. Fredo Bang is consistently shooting his shot at the up-and-coming GloRilla. On “Bang Man,” he says, “I love my b*****s, still wan’ f*** GloRilla cause I’m toxic.” Definitely not being subtle about it at all, but I guess sometimes you have to really put yourself out there to have a shot? The track is still a good time, though, with a catchy piano loop and infectious chorus.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, “Bang Man,” by Fredo Bang? Are you feeling his bars and his energy on this record? Out of all of the singles Bang has released, which one is your favorite? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest new song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mighta took some L’s, I bent them b*****s into W’s

Real head bussa, I’m a BadAzz like my cousin Boo’

Red runner, I got blood stuck under my tennis shoes

Big cutter, woodgrain on it, look like peanut butter

Switch on it, it go “grrr, grrr”, call it big stutter

