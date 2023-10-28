Fredo Bang Seems To Shoot His Shot At Sexyy Red And Sukihana On “FWM”

Fredo Bang, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper, is one of the most interesting characters in the hip-hop game. Some find him corny and others find him hilarious. You may be split on him as well and this latest track might have you even more confused. He has a new song out right now called "FWM."

The song itself is nothing new or too interesting subject matter-wise for Fredo. He may be the most easy breezy and carefree artist out at the moment. What is absolutely wild is that he is back to his toxicity with women. If you check out the music video below you will notice something very obvious.

Listen To "FWM" From Fredo Bang

There are two women next to him on the couch twerking. That is also not new. What is crazy is the fact that he has paper bags over the heads with headshots of Sexxy Red and Sukihana on them. One fan on Fredo's Instagram post about the song made a funny remark. "😂😂😂😂😂😂 the fact the bodies actually decent enough to really be them." Another wants him to relax a little bit. "Horniest rapper, chill brah." Cleveland rapper Doe Boy even chimes in, "Dis n**** crazy 😂😂😂😂"

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Fredo Bang, "FWM?" Is this a crazier moment compared to the time he went for it with GloRilla? Do you think Sexyy Red, Sukihana, and Black Diamond will respond to this? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Fredo Bang, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm the type to slide in her DM, f*****g on your BM

Say I'm a vampire, she only see me in the P.M

Real gangster, I'm too real to say your b**** a cheater

She say her n**** doing time, I never tell her, "Leave him"

Shе say her boyfriend a rookie, I just want hеr cookie

Real player, you will never ever say I took it

