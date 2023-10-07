Fredo Bang And NLE Choppa Bring An Undeniable Groove On “Sideways”

Fredo Bang has been one of the most consistent rappers of 2023. What we mean by consistent in this situation is the amount of material that has been dropped. The quality of the material is up for debate, but there is no denying that the Louisiana product is always ready to please his fans. Prior to the release of this latest single, "Sideways," Fredo has put out 11 other singles. Those include releases under his name or as a feature.

On top of that, Fredo dropped a six-track EP titled Ape Talk. There were a couple of features on it from Kevin Gates and B.O.G. Vonnie. One of his most interesting singles this year has to be "Bang Man." The rapper is oozing all sorts of confidence on it. He continues to thirst over GloRilla saying, "I love my b*****s, still wan' f*** GloRilla cause I'm toxic." Now, he is back with a sexually charged track, "Sideways."

Listen To "Sideways" From Fredo Bang And NLE Choppa

This one features NLE Choppa who is also having a solid year, too. Both have worked together a couple of times before this. You can check out Fredo and Choppa on "Gangsta Talk" and "Trust Issues (Remix)." "Sideways" brings a great danceable beat with both rappers talking about their favorite ways to get freaky.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single from Fredo Bang and NLE Choppa, "Sideways?" Do you believe this is Fredo's best song of 2023? Do you think we are getting a new album soon from him? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Fredo Bang, NLE Choppa, and all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Somedays, wanna block yo' number

Somedays, wanna slut you out

You say you hate bein' sober

You say I'm so bipolar

I say, "I'm done with yo' lil' crazy ass," and still come over

Cash be too high, I pull up early noon, high

