Chrisean Rock Under Fire For Drugs Spotted In New Picture

Another day, another parenting controversy for Chrisean Rock, who barely has to do anything to get some hate online. While that's a pretty unfair attitude to hold against someone, there are also plenty of people who say it out of genuine concern. Moreover, this newest debacle involves a video that she posted on social media, where her newborn son with Blueface Chrisean Jr. is nowhere to be seen. In the clip, you can see what appear to be faint lines of cocaine on a desk in the room, which many obviously took issue with. Even though it's impossible to tell whether the Baltimore native indulged, people still blasted her for the proximity online.

In fact, it seems like this discussion around Chrisean Rock's video is aiming the controversy more towards her accusers. "lol room full of yt boys and yall assume the black girl is the one doing coke. Lol yall really hate that girl," one user expressed under an Instagram post covering the clip. It's definitely fair to say that public perception of the Baddies star flips a lot of narratives against her, even ones where she doesn't deserve it. Still, a lot of people are simply looking out for Chrisean Jr. online, and keeping him and his mother's health and postpartum lifestyle in mind when they see these things pop up.

Chrisean Rock Sparks Fan Debate After Cocaine Shows Up In Her Video

Fortunately, though, it seems like the family is doing well these days. Chrisean Rock recently shared that she took her baby boy for hernia treatment, and it looks like things went smoothly. "It just kept dragging," she said of the process on social media. "I met with so many f***ing doctors, bro. I was getting irritated with my damn self. Like, bro, I just want my baby fixed." "Papa you so handsome," the California rapper's baby mama wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of Chrisean Jr. "You recovering so fast."

With this in mind, at least the Rock/Malone family overcame a scary situation. That doesn't mean the mother indulged in one with this recent video, and fans just hope that stays true. Regardless, we're sure there will be more controversial moments to come. For more news and the latest updates on Chrisean Rock, check back in with HNHH.

