Chrisean Rock And JackBoy Feud After Rapper Compares His Domestic Violence Allegations To Her And Blueface

Chrisean Rock is feuding with former Kodak Black affiliate JackBoy. "Jack boy shut yo ugly ass up what I got to [do] with you beating ya bitch up if I was her both of us would have black eyes not just her with ya small ass n ya dreads would be pulled out … and dats ain’t how u say my name either tf," Rock wrote on X. The situation appears to stem from comments Jackboy made on a recent livestream. After being accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend, Jackboy said the situation was "not like Chrisean and Blueface".

JackBoy is the subject of some pretty horrific abuse allegations from Lexxstasy, a rapper affiliated with his 1804 Records label. “He would beat the shit out of me, spit on me, made me sit in the shower butt-ass naked with a fan on, in a sixty-degree house. [He] would make me suck dick or fuck him after he beat my ass bloody, bruised, eyes damn near shut," Lexxstay claimed on Instagram Live. She also alleged that JackBoy had once choked and pistol-whipped her until he "almost killed" her.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Shares Sweet Post-Surgery Clip Of Her Son

Chrisean Rock Called Out By Brother

However, Jackboy isn't the only person coming after Rock in recent days. Her brother Mookie called Rock out after she blurred their sister out of her newest music video and also reportedly did not give him any sort of production credit. "Nothing about this song was selfish. It hurt me that I didn't get a tag, a like, a comment when I posted the song months ago. Than to take Tifa out the song is spiteful. I could have atleas got tagged in my own song. We family, I put this song together for my family, and then you changed the name of the song," Mookie wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, he went as far as to call Rock "spiteful and evil".

It's unclear why Rock blurred out her sister in the video for "Prayer For Chrisean Jr". However, fans believe it stems from a post that Blueface made that was clearly intended to upset Rock. Rock has subsequently made molestation and cousin-fucking allegations against her sister. This comes as the two appear on Baddies East together and following the revelation that Rock once had her sister jumped.

Read More: Natalie Nunn Refuses To Add Chrisean Rock To Her Livestream: Watch

[via]