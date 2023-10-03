Natalie Nunn Refuses To Add Chrisean Rock To Her Livestream: Watch

Natalie Nunn and Chrisean don’t get along.

BYAlexander Cole
Natalie Nunn has been running a social media and reality TV empire for years at this point. Overall, she is extremely successful, and she doesn't need to ride anyone's coattails for a bit of clout. Although this practice has become all-too-common amongst others, Nunn won't stoop down to such a level. She is a grown person and doesn't really have time for any of the drama that others have been espousing. Instead, she wants to live life to the fullest and do her own things while her ventures continue to be successful.

Unfortunately, she is currently wrapped up in the world of Chrisean Rock. Chrisean and her sister Tesehki are on the new season of Baddies East and so far, it has been extremely messy. In a recent episode, Nunn got into a fight with the sisters. Eventually, she had something launched at her head, which certainly wasn't any fun. It has gotten to the point where Nunn no longer follows them and hopes to never be attached to them, ever again.

Natalie Nunn Says "No Thanks"

Recently, Nunn was on Instagram Live where it appeared as though Chrisean tried to join her live. Well, as you can see above Nunn was quick to refuse entry to Rock. Moreover, she went on a lengthy rant about how she has no interest in dealing with Chrisean and her problems. The reality TV star even alluded to the drama with Blueface and how she would rather not get involved with all of that. It is clear that she is taking a hard stance, and it is hard to blame her, all things considered.

So there you have it folks. If you were one of the very few praying on a Chrisean Rock and Natalie Nunn friendship, you will be disappointed. Let us know what you think of this update, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always strive to keep you informed.

