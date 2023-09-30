Chrisean Rock’s Sister Tesehki & Natalie Nunn Get Into Yelling Match On “Baddies East” This Week

Sundays used to be for watching Blueface and Chrisean Rock play out their toxic relationship on Zeus' Cr*zy In Love. Now that the second season has wrapped, however, the streamer is bringing back Natalie Nunn's Baddies East. A star-studded cast of women like Sukihana, Rollie Pollie, Woah Vicky, and many more appear this fall. The first episode aired earlier in September. Since then, we've seen plenty of fights – both physical and verbal – play out on the small screen.

Tomorrow (October 1), the Baddies cast members react to their new house on the series. Elsewhere, things get heated between Rock and Vicky. As you may recall, the latter pressed assault charges against the former after their altercation. However, producers maintain that things never became physical between the pregnant woman and her co-star. It's never shocking to find Chrisean at the centre of a messy situation, but in the preview below, her sister Tesehki proves that the dramatic gene runs in their family with a blowout of her own.

Read More: Woah Vicky Explains Why She Pressed Assault Charges Against Chrisean Rock

Expect Plenty of Drama on Tomorrow's Episode of Baddies East

"I only stepped into your sister's beef because I was trying to protect her," Nunn declared during a heated conversation with Rock and her sister. At this point, something is thrown at the head Baddie and she insists that it's time for Tesehki to "get off [her] show." As security attempts to remove the outraged woman, she screams, "This is my show! That's why you're scared. Get the f**k off me."

Chrisean Rock isn't perfect, but she may have been right when she expressed concerns about Tesehki joining the Baddies East cast earlier this season. Some have been speculating that the new mother simply doesn't want to share the spotlight with her family for selfish reasons, but as she told Natalie Nunn, it's also because she wanted to protect herself from physical violence during her pregnancy. She's well aware of how easily Tesehki can be set off, as we'll see on this weekend's episode of Baddies East on Zeus. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: “Baddies East”: Natalie Nunn Reveals Chrisean Rock Didn’t Want Her Sister, Tesehki, On Zeus Show

