Sukihana Responds To Critics Claiming “Baddies” Is Beneath Her: “I Love These Girls”

Sukihana has been facing some criticism for her work on Baddies East as of late, with some claiming that the franchise is "beneath" her. The "Grinch" performer doesn't agree, however, recently sharing her response to haters. In a new clip from the Baddies East premiere, Suki says that she's happy to be working alongside the cast, and to live the glamorous lifestyle that the show allows her to.

"A lot of people are saying that 'Baddies' is beneath me, but I don't agree," she begins. "At the end of the day, these are hardworking women, you know, everybody got their time to shine. This is a Black network, and they paying me real f*ckin' good. And I feel like, sh*t, you get what you pay for. I love them, they treat me good, I'm on a private jet every motherf*ckin' day."

Sukihana Says She's Happy To Work With The Baddies Cast

Sukihana continued, explaining how she's glad the show allow her to show fans what "sisterhood" is all about. "I love these girls," she described. "So I'm happy to be able to share a platform with them. I don't care what y'all talkin' bout, acting like maybe I'm too big for the show, I don't think that. I think that this is a platform that I can show more about Sukihana." It's clear that Suki is proud of her work on the show, and won't be paying critics any mind.

Unfortunately, Sukihana is certainly no stranger to hate, and frequently receives backlash for her behavior, music, and more. Earlier this month, frequent Sukihana-criticizer Tasha K went in on the rapper for a clip of her antics. The internet personality claimed that the rapper's actions are regressive for Black women. "We done came far and you trying to take us back," she described. What do you think of Sukihana's response to Baddies East critics? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sukihana.

