Sukihana Claps Back At Haters Calling Her Ugly: “Where?”

Recently, Sukihana hopped on Instagram Live to respond to haters who have had a lot to say about her appearance online. The "Grinch" performer made it clear that she won't let trolls get her down. She says that despite criticism, she's confident in the way she looks, and wouldn't trade it for anything. Later on in the clip, she was sure to flex just how far her good looks can get her, calling on a male friend to give her some cash. He, of course, seemed ready and willing to oblige.

"They say 'Suki is so ugly,' Uh uh baby, where?" Sukihana began. "I know that y'all want me to change my nose," she explained. "Oh baby, I'mma show y'all what ugly is. I'mma show y'all what ugly is. Now that I know that y'all mad, I'mma make y'all even more mad. Y'all be so prude and so classy, but really not happy in life," she continued. "I ain't trading this with none of y'all. Like, for real. Don't. I'm not trading. It really is pretty in real life. We talking about coming in person and taking off makeup. Really pretty, yeah."

Sukihana Responds To Trolls Dissing Her Appearance

"Yeah," she continued. "Look like Baby Bop, but so? Let me call one of these n***as in my phone that I love so much, see if somebody answer." Unfortunately, this isn't the only hate Sukihana's gotten online as of late. She attended the VMAs recently, and social media users called her out for twerking on all fours on the red carpet. As expected, Suki had words for those critics, too.

After one Instagram user left a lengthy comment about how she wouldn't want her daughter to act like Sukihana, she came back with a simple response. "Shut the hell up," she told them. Do you think hater need to lay off? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sukihana.

