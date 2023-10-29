Baddies East
- TV"Baddies East" Reunion Trailer Shows Natalie Nunn, Sapphire & More Blasting ScarfacePart 3 of the reality television show's reunion bash seems to have centered on one target, as unfair and petty as that sounds.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVRollie & Camilla Throw Hands At "Baddies East" ReunionThe drama continues in the second episode of the "Baddies East" reunion.By Caroline Fisher
- TVTesehki In Massive Fight At "Baddies East" Reunion With Scarface, Sukihana & MoreIt was apparently all-out mayhem at the television program's celebratory meet-up, opening up old wounds and creating new ones.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVSukihana Blasts Sapphire & Mariahlynn In New "Baddies East" Episode PreviewOther storylines that this episode seems to tackle concern Natalie Nunn and Scotty failing to make amends, but not for lack of trying.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"Baddies East": Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki Wants To Battle Smiley For SeizureFor those unaware, fans and cast members alike questioned Smiley's medical emergency, which she was not happy at all with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSmiley's Illness Returns On "Baddies East"Scary moments are afoot for the Baddies crew.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture"Baddies East" Heads To Jamaica In Latest EpisodeThe girls get in trouble in the Caribbean this week.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture"Baddies East": Natalie Nunn's Times Square Trip Goes AwryIt's fights galore in the newest episode of "Baddies East."By Ben Mock
- TVBiggie Punches Scarface In New "Baddies East" EpisodeBiggie didn't appreciate Scarface touching her $800 bag.By Caroline Fisher
- TVNew "Baddies" Episode Preview Shows Biggie & Scarface Ramping Up BeefIt seems like the whole "Baddies East" house is tired of these two's antics, and Natalie Nunn had a great idea to get payback.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVNatalie Nunn Announces Evictions On New "Baddies East" Episode"Ah sh*t, this is gonna be crazy," Nunn says.By Caroline Fisher
- TVMariahlynn & Smiley Throw Hands On New Episode Of "Baddies East"Mariahlynn has made it clear that she doesn't tolerate any disrespect when it comes to her family.By Caroline Fisher
- TVNatalie Nunn Claims She's Taking Legal Action Against Restaurant Denying Service Over Zeus Network AffiliationShe says the restaurant did not want to let her or her crew in.By Tallie Spencer
- TVNatalie Nunn Is Tired Of Mediating Feuds In New "Baddies" Episode PreviewDespite all the brawls, fights, and disagreements that go on in this reality TV program, Nunn is tired of trying to fix things herself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNew "Baddies East" Episode Sees Natalie Nunn Demanding End To Segregation On The ShowNatalie Nunn wants to see more equality on the show.By Ben Mock
- MusicSukihana Fires Shots At Mariahlynn, Threatens To Fight Her At "Baddies" ReunionThe tension is escalating.By Tallie Spencer
- TVMariahlynn Attacks Smiley, Rollie Throws Drink On "Baddies East"According to Tesehki, all the drama in among the cast is "corny."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop Culture"Baddies East": Tee And Scarface Brawl During Go-Karting OutingA day at the go-karting track ends with some one-on-one violence.By Ben Mock