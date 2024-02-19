Rollie & Camilla Throw Hands At "Baddies East" Reunion

The drama continues in the second episode of the "Baddies East" reunion.

BY Caroline Fisher
Rollie and Camilla

Tension among the cast of Baddies East only continues to rise, and unfortunately, some of the ladies' beef boiled over during their recent reunion. Last week, viewers caught the start of an ugly brawl during the event, which was hosted by NeNe Leakes and Janeisha John. Tesehki and Scarface threw a few notable punches, setting the tone for what was to come.

Yesterday, fans finally saw the second part of the reunion, which was expectedly packed with just as much drama. In one clip, Rollie and Camilla are seen going at it, while the remainder of the cast looks equally heated. The two of them talked smack momentarily before Camilla lunged at Rollie, who then proceeded to lunge right back. As one can imagine, there were various security guards standing nearby at the ready, though it's unclear whether or not they were able to pull them apart before any serious damage was done.

Baddies East Reunion Goes South

This isn't the only fight Rollie's gotten into as of late, however. Recently, she also got into it with Biggie, which resulted in yet another feud. Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier hopped on Instagram Live with Natalie Nunn last week where she chatted about the show, and weighed in on who she believes won the fight. Nunn repeatedly asked her to crown one of the women the winner, though Jela initially refused. Eventually, she admitted that she thought Rollie won, which Biggie was not happy about.

"But yeah, every time you see me you’re smiling in my face don’t get caught up smiling again I don’t care if I could fight or not you’ll get smacked to," Biggie responded on Twitter/X. What do you think of the drama going on among the cast of Baddies East? What about their latest brawl? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

