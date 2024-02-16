Biggie Threatens To "Smack" Jela For Claiming Rollie Won Fight

During a recent Instagram Live, Natalie Nunn and Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier chatted about some recent moments on Baddies. Unfortunately, however, the playful stream has resulted in some serious beef. Biggie recently took to Twitter/X to acknowledge some of their comments, making it extremely clear that she didn't appreciate the shade. Obviously, she's not messing around, as she even hit Jela with a threat.

In a clip from the stream, Jela brings up a recent fight between Biggie and Rollie. When Nunn asks her which of the two women "won," Jela claims that she wasn't sure, as she wasn't able to see very well. "You saw," Nunn insisted, prompting both of them to burst out in laughter. "You saw b*tch, so just say who won," she added. Eventually, Jela said that Rollie won, to which Nunn replied, "You're so messy."

Biggie Claps Back

For obvious reasons, Biggie wasn't a fan of Jela's take on the fight. According to her, Jela's nice to her face whenever she sees her in person, meaning that that jab likely came out of left field. Biggie claims that if Jela keeps it up, she'll be getting a taste of what she witnessed during her fight with Rollie. "But yeah, every time you see me you’re smiling in my face don’t get caught up smiling again I don’t care if I could fight or not you’ll get smacked to," she wrote.

Jela insists she wasn't trying to be shady, however, taking to The Neighborhood Talk's comments section recently to clap back. "@pvd_biggie see I can always put a name or @ on anything I have to say… nobody was being shady to you. I didn’t even wanna answer the question… BUT I DARE YOU TO SMACK ME WHEN YOU SEE ME… && it’s TOO*," she responded. What do you think of Biggie's latest message to Jela? What about her advising her fellow Baddie not to "get caught up smiling" again? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

