Biggie Punches Scarface In New "Baddies East" Episode

Tensions only continue to rise among the cast of Baddies East, as many of the women have shown their true colors lately. In a preview for today's new episode, for example, viewers can see that Biggie has had enough of Scarface. After Nunn teased evictions last week, Scarface began to advocate for Biggie leaving the house. She even started to move some of her belongings herself, which Biggie didn't appreciate.

Of course, it resulted in Biggie popping off on her fellow Baddies star, demanding that she stop touching her things. "Why are you allowing this girl to touch my sh*t?" she shouted at onlookers whilst attempting to pry a bag out of Scarface's hand. "You cannot afford this sh*t!" Unfortunately, Scarface didn't let up, which appears to have led Biggie to take things to a whole new level.

Biggie & Scarface Continue Their Beef

According to Biggie, the bag in question cost her a whopping $800, and she wasn't willing to sit back and watch as Scarface meddled with it. When nothing was being done about the situation, Biggie resorted to violence, attempting to lunge at Scarface. Fortunately, various security guards were on deck to prevent things from escalating even further. Regardless, it appears as though she got at least one swing in.

While some cast members like Mariahlynn are glad to see Biggie advocating for herself, others like Natalie Nunn think she took it too far. Nunn is seen standing on a staircase amid the drama, declaring that it's "done." She again announced that the eviction notices had been issued, looking completely fed up with the beef. She did say earlier this month that she's sick of being a mediator in all of this, and it appears as though she's standing by her word. What do you think of Biggie trying to get into a physical altercation with Scarface on Baddies East? Are you looking forward to the new episode? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

