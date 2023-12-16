New "Baddies" Episode Preview Shows Biggie & Scarface Ramping Up Beef

Baddies East is starting to draw the lines in the sand more, and the true provocateurs of the season are emerging. Moreover, it seems like a lot of the cast members are identifying who they don't like, or who have been the biggest problems so far in their eyes. Natalie Nunn certainly has an answer for this, as she got mad at Biggie for swinging on Scarface during a formal event for the Zeus Network TV series. Amid evictions for the ladies and other issues, this seemingly constituted as a bit of a last straw. For that, Nunn had quite the unique but conflict-driving solution.

Furthermore, she hosted a pool party for all the Baddies, in which Scarface was basically able to sucker punch Biggie, and another fight ensued. Previous episodes focused more on the feud between Mariahlynn and Smiley, whereas Sukihana has also been a big part of this season. However, with these new developments and changes in mind, maybe this will shape a different arc for this part of the show. Either way, we're sure that more antics will follow, and that there will certainly be other cast members who get more of the smoke.

Read More: Natalie Nunn Claps Back At Jess Hilarious Over Restaurant Lawsuit Shade

New Baddies East Episode Preview: Watch

In other news, a recent shot at a super high-profile crossover within the rap game unfortunately passed by without a trace. This stems from a recent Instagram Live session from Nicki Minaj, where Keyshia Cole and Monica also joined her. In it, they asked viewers who else they should add to their girl group in order to make it a four-person team. When someone suggested Rollie Pollie from the Baddies universe, they didn't seem to know who she was, something that for Rollie's sake hopefully was rectified soon after.

Meanwhile, it's unsurprising to see Natalie Nunn take stronger action against the cast members she thinks deserve comeuppance. After all, in previous episodes, she expressed exhaustion at having to mediate all these beefs. We'd bet that said mission won't get any easier, and now it seems like she's down to play that game rather than be its referee. For more news and the latest updates on Baddies East, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Joseline Hernandez Reacts To Surfaced Video Of Natalie Nunn Altercation