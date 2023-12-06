Natalie Nunn Claps Back At Jess Hilarious Over Restaurant Lawsuit Shade

Jess Hilarious says she "[stands] by" the restaurant's decision to refuse Natalie Nunn service.

Earlier this week, Natalie Nunn announced that she plans to take legal action against a DC restaurant. Allegedly, they refused her service due to her affiliation with Zeus. According to her post, restaurant staff told her that they're not fans of the network's shows, or what they represent. She claimed to feel discriminated against, questioning the intentions of those in charge.

Now, Jess Hilarious has weighed in on the matter, and she's siding with the restaurant. The comedian took to Instagram, claiming that if Nunn had been allowed to eat there, it would have negatively impacted other guests' experiences. "Oh baby, when I say I stand by their decision... ain't no way you're about to ruin one of the best experiences as far as DC restaurants go, with your strange a**," she wrote. Moreover, she says that she's a fan of the restaurant herself, and wouldn't want Nunn's antics ruining her good time there. "IM UP IN THERE WAY TOO MUCH FOR A CIRCUS ACT!" she then added. "Nuh-uh no way [prayer emoji] but happy holidays yall."

Natalie Nunn Calls Out Jess Hilarious

Unfortunately, Nunn caught wind of Jess' take on the situation, firing back with her own rant on Instagram Live. According to her, Jess has no room to diss her over the situation, as she herself has cashed checks from Zeus. Additionally, she claims that Jess has jumped at every opportunity to get in with the network. "I get it, you don't like me and I dislike you, and that's fine. We don't have to be friends, right?" Nunn began. "But sweetie, you are on the blogs underneath the comments talking about 'I stand behind the restaurant.' But you're standing in line begging to be a part of everything that has to do with Zeus. B*tch, what?"

What do you think of Jess Hilarious' response to Natalie Nunn's restaurant drama? What about Natalie Nunn's IG Live rant? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

