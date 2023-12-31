Jess Hilarious & Winnie Harlow Feud Over Comedian's Alleged Comments About Model's Skin

Jess Hilarious has called Winnie Harlow "borderline weird" after Harlow posted a video to Instagram calling Jess a "b-tch" over Jess' comments about Harlow's skin. "I've never said anything about this bi+ch's skin," Jess added in her reposting on Harlow's video. Despite Jess' claims, people on social media are already starting to claim that Jess has previously called Harlow, who has vitiligo, "patchy matchy". However, video proof of Jess saying anything about Harlow is yet to emerge online.

Furthermore, many people noted that Jess' had a history of denying that she had made comments about people in the past. "I’ll bet money Jess actually did say something this what she does throw a whole lot of shade then act like a victim when the person say I see you, like this is a pattern atp," one person noted. "Then she wanna blame it on being a comedian.. girl ain’t sh-t funny 🤨," added another. "idk jess always wanna play like she don't remember what she said when she get called out 🤷‍♀️," agreed a third. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Read More: Winnie Harlow Surprised With Expensive Watch From Kyle Kuzma

Jess Hilarious Confirmed As Official Breakfast Club Host

The feud comes after Jess was revealed as the newest permanent co-host of The Breakfast Club. Hilarious became the show's third permanent host a year after Angela Yee left the show to pursue other opportunities. "Ima put the f-ck on for my city. Specifically, West Baltimore," Hilarious said during a press conference about the reveal before Christmas.

The news came at a major spike of interest for the show and Jess herself. The news that she was permanently joining the show came after her viral interview with Sexyy Red. It was an especially tense interview, with Red not making any secrets about her disdain for Jess. Despite Jess' best attempts, she was never able to get Red to warm up to her.

Read More: Natalie Nunn Claps Back At Jess Hilarious Over Restaurant Lawsuit Shade

[via]