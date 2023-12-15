Sexyy Red Accuses Jess Hilarious Of Sneak Dissing On "The Breakfast Club"

During her recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Sexyy Red called out guest host Jess Hilarious, reminding the comedian of her past shade. According to the St. Louis rapper, she's seen and heard everything that Jess has said about her, and simply isn't a fan. Now that Jess has managed to "rub [her] the wrong way," Sexyy Red claims that it'll be tough to turn the relationship around.

“I don’t mess with you. You be sneak dissing, I see everything," Sexyy Red declared when asked about her feelings about Jess. "I was trying to see y’all wasn’t sneak dissing before I came up here too. I check everything.” She went on, calling the personality out for "talking sh*t."

Sexyy Red Calls Jess Hilarious Out For Past Shade

“I don’t like being brought up, especially when people talking sh*t and all that,” she explained. Jess Hilarious started to push back, insisting that she's never disrespected the "Pound Town" performer, but Sexyy Red stuck to her guns. “I just be hearing sh*t, I be seeing sh*t on the internet,” she said. “Once somebody rub me the wrong way I just, it’s just..." She continued, describing how she doesn't understand where the shade is coming from. “I mean, she said what she said," Sexyy Red explained. "It be a couple times I seen you comment under something under Instagram that got something to do with me. I just be like why?”

“I’ve seen you on here talking about me before so y’all trying to play cr*zy,” she added, as Jess attempted to defend herself. “I mean, if someone was downing you, you wouldn’t f*ck with them either.” What do you think of Sexyy Red calling out Jess Hilarious during her recent appearance on The Breakfast Club? Do you think it was warranted, or should she have kept her feelings to herself? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

