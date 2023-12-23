"Baddies East": Natalie Nunn's Times Square Trip Goes Awry

In the latest episode of Baddies East, Nataline Nunn appears to be at the epicenter of yet more drama. After fighting with Scarface, Biggie is seen getting into with Nunn. According to Biggie, Nunn "f-cked up" the Baddies bag. This derails Nunns' plans to have a surprise for the cast in Times Square. There are fights galore in what appears to be an action-filled episode that debuts tomorrow. Sukihana also appears to go after Mariah, much to the disdain of several other cast members. Suki's inclusion in the show remains a controversial topic as fans continue to debate whether she's a good fit for the show.

However, fans online appear to be growing weary of the constant conflict. "Cancel Natalie, that is all," one person noted. "I don’t get how Natalie be mad how they act when she stay instigating and always want them to fight it out and not talk it out," added another. "Let’s wrap this shit up. This show serves no purpose," concluded a third. How are you feeling about this season of Baddies East? Let us know in the comments.

Joseline Hernandez Speaks On Resurfaced Natalie Nunn Fight

Meanwhile, Joseline Hernandez recently commented on newly surfaced footage of her altercation with Nunn. "Bish I flipped you and I beat you, took your wig, and stomped on you. Now who's your daddy. Chin checked you twice #Cocainebear," Hernandez wrote while resharing the footage to her followers. Hernandez did certainly appear to land some significant blows on Nunn based on the footage available.

However, fans were divided as to who could feasibly claim victory in the altercation. "Is she calling herself cocaine bear or Natalie cause the record says issa draw," one person said. "One thing Natalie gonna do is swing she may get beat up but she ain’t a punk!" one person argued, defending Nunn. However, given the shakiness of the footage, some people were lamenting that it was hard to tell the outcome. "The cameraman had one job," one fan argued.

