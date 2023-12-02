Natalie Nunn Is Tired Of Mediating Feuds In New "Baddies" Episode Preview

Despite all the brawls, fights, and disagreements that go on in this reality TV program, Nunn is tired of trying to fix things herself.

Baddies East is heating up once again, and ahead of Sunday's new episode on the Zeus Network at 8PM EST, we see old narratives continue to develop. For example, there's the feud between Mariahlynn and Smiley, which has gotten quite physical in the past. In the middle of that is Natalie Nunn, who expressed that she wants them to solve their issues or at least leave her out of them. Apparently, Nunn is sticking to this matriarchal role, trying to fill in gaps where other cast members create them. Another instance is her efforts to end segregation on the reality TV show.

Moreover, we also saw Rollie get into a scuffle with Biggie, Sapphire trying to fight Smiley, and a whole lot more. At the very least, the Baddies balanced all this out with a club night–as they typically do– so at least some of them had some non-violent fun. Still, we're getting to the point of the show in which these storylines are already a few episodes deep. As such, it will be very interesting to see if any of them end in amicable resolutions or surprising turns, or if they're going to keep this heat up until the season ends.

New Baddies East Episode Preview: Watch

Of course, all signs point to the latter of those choices keeping viewers engaged with Baddies East, but it's never too bad to hope. After all, we also have some new cast members that shook up the dynamics of the group, whether that's in a positive or negative way. One of these is Sukihana, who's had a blowout 2023 so far and is only turning up the antics with her reality show appearance. In fact, the end to her affiliation with the series is a surprising and unlikely possibility, as it's a win-win situation here.

Meanwhile, it seems like Mariahlynn has a lot on her plate right now, because she caught Suki's smoke, too. All in all, maybe this episode will tie a bow on some of these conflicts. If nothing else, fans just hope they get some juicy back-and-forths in the process. For more news and the latest updates on Baddies East, stay up to date on HNHH.

