Sukihana Enters “Baddies East” Realm In Wild New Episode Preview: Watch

Baddies East is still going strong, and with some new cast additions, it looks like it's going to stay as wild as ever. Moreover, a couple of fresh additions to the team will make their debut on the reality TV show as members, as indicated in new episode previews for its next installment. These ladies are Sukihana and her bestie Sapphire, also known as "The C**chie Girls," and Biggie- no, not that Biggie. In fact, as soon as the latter entered the household, Rollie immediately got into a scuffle with her. If you didn't know by now, a lot of these women have history with one another.

Furthermore, the new Baddies East episode seemingly won't just focus on these new people. For example, many of the housemates helped Smiley through her struggles due to a miscarriage, so that sense of community will help balance out the other confrontations. It seems like a couple of cast members aren't looking forward to having Sukihana on, whether for her as a person or just because she's one more girl to bicker with. Either way, we're sure that the rapper will want to make her mark and make herself known among her peers... which might not be pretty.

New Baddies East Episode Preview: Watch

However, it's also clear that these new additions will also provide more power for the conflicts that are already present. After all, Natalie Nunn helped Sukihana and Sapphire make it to the show as replacements, which already isn't the best sign if people are leaving. Regardless, you can bet that Nunn will want to protect them, show them a good time, and make them feel welcome. Whether that ends up panning out is another story, but it's Baddies East; what else can we expect?

Sukihana & Sapphire Make Their Entrance At Natalie Nunn's Request: Watch

Meanwhile, it looks like the go-kart shindig that Natalie invited Suki and Sapphire to didn't end up being the most peaceful of outings. We're sure that these upcoming episodes will continue to inform this and show us what other mishaps they got up to. Are you looking forward to seeing what happens next?

