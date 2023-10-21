Chrisean Rock Seeks Medical Attention For Apparent Contractions On “Baddies East”

The chaos continues on Baddies East. In a new episode premiering tomorrow (October 22), Natalie Nunn introduces her first "replacement" to the house. While it remains a mystery who the new baddie could be, it looks like the reveal got mixed reviews from the cast. While some of the ladies appeared to be overjoyed by their new roomie, others looked less than thrilled.

Elsewhere in the preview, Chrisean Rock is seen expressing her disappointment over the beef she's had with her sister Tesehki on the show. The two of them have had their fair share of back-and-forth moments, with Tesehki even allegedly threatening to hit Chrisean while she was still pregnant. In a confessional, the 23-year-old reveals that she expected her sister to "have her back" more than she has so far.

The Chaos Continues On Upcoming Episode Of Baddies East

Later in the preview, Nunn is seen on a FaceTime call inquiring about the Cr*zy In Love star. She's then informed that Chrisean had to go for a doctor visit. "Oh like she's having contractions?" Nunn asks. While it's unclear whether or not this was actually when Chrisean went into labor, it's clear that Nunn was excited, though still concerned.

The cast is later seen on the bus headed to Philly, pouring up shots and appearing in good spirits. Things quickly take a turn for the worst, however, when one of them notices that something appears to be burning. This, as expected, leads to panic among the cast. The sounds of alarms is heard as they make their way to safety. Of course, the preview also hints at some physical altercations between a few of the women. Are you looking forward to the new episode of Baddies East? What do you think of the cast's antics this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

