Natalie Nunn Brawls With Camila On Latest “Baddies East” Episode By Tricking Her

With another day comes another brawl breaking out on Baddies East, the Zeus Network reality show that won't stop catching hands. Moreover, the latest episode in the series saw Natalie Nunn and Camila face off under pretty odd circumstances. At least, from what the trailer for it indicates, it seems like many of the crew members met up for a simple chill session. They all got up excitedly in a room, most likely looking forward to greeting each other and vent, gossip, or whatever else they want to get up to. However, things quickly took a turn, one that Camila was clearly not anticipating at all.

Furthermore, Natalie Nunn walked into the scene with a smile on her face, hugging the other Baddies in the venue. When she approached Camila, though, she immediately threw her drink at her and started swinging. Of course, her reality TV colleague responded in kind, and the contrast between the "Hey girl"s and the "What did you say?"s is astounding. Almost immediately, crew came in to break it up, and if you want to know the context behind it, then the Zeus Network is teasing you to take a look for yourself.

Read More: Natalie Nunn Takes Shots At Joseline Hernandez, Lists All The Rappers In Her DMs

Baddies East's New Episode Pits Natalie Nunn & Camila Against Each Other

With such a wildly different and clashing cast of characters, situations like these come up often- and they get clicks. It's actually curious to learn about Baddies East's casting dynamics, as well as that of other similar programs. Especially when it comes to some of its big stars, you realize how calculated it can be. For example, Natalie Nunn recently revealed that Chrisean Rock refused to have her sister Tesehki join her on the show.

Still, it seems like the series still invited her on, because how could they not capitalize on some contentious content? This sparked debate among cast members, and their dynamic clearly threw a rift into the whole thing that they were all happy to eat up. No matter what they get up to, no confrontation is safe from the cameras. On that note, come back to HNHH for more on Natalie Nunn, Camila, and Baddies East.

Read More: Natalie Nunn Net Worth 2023: What Is The Baddies Star Worth?