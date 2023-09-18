“Baddies East”: Natalie Nunn Reveals Chrisean Rock Didn’t Want Her Sister, Tesehki, On Zeus Show

Some women can't fathom the idea of returning to work even nine months after their baby is born. For Chrisean Rock, it was days before she was back into the swing of things after welcoming her firstborn. Besides the musical projects she's got in the works with Blueface at this time, the 23-year-old is also currently one of the cast members keeping us entertained on Baddies East.

The Zeus reality series premiered its newest season on Sunday (September 17), and as expected, plenty of drama played out. Physical fights are nothing new for viewers. However, this weekend we also saw Natalie Nunn call out Rock for attempting to prevent her sister, Tesehki, from appearing on Baddies. "You were like, 'Don't give my sister a ticket. We not f**king with her.' I was like, 'Cool. I'm with it,'" the 38-year-old recalled during a sitdown with the new mother and other stars.

Chrisean Rock is Reluctant to Share the Baddies East Spotlight

"No," Rock quickly shut Nunn down as she tried to get Rollie Pollie to validate her. In an interview snippet, the latter explains that she prefers not to get involved in other people's family drama. Afterward, we learn that Tesehki wound up getting a ticket from her sister and the Baddies crew anyway. It seems that the main reason the Baltimore native was reluctant to have her sibling around is because of her aggressive nature, which left Rock thinking about the safety of her then-unborn baby.

If you're still on the fence about watching the ongoing season of Baddies East, the recently released super trailer proves that every episode will be loaded with all the drama that reality TV lovers crave. Sukihana and Rollie are seen throwing down in an intense brawl, as well as Woah Vicky and one of Chrisean Rock's friends. Watch it all unfold at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

