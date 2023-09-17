Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Return To The Studio Has Jaidyn Alexis Lashing Out

For a minute there, it seemed as though Jaidyn Alexis would be the only woman to hold Blueface's heart for the foreseeable future – the father of three even admitted to going several weeks without cheating on her earlier this summer. Seeing as he's been posted up with his Cr*zy In Love co-star, Chrisean Rock, at the studio, however, it's safe to say that streak has ended. Despite declaring that he's "done" posting about the 23-year-old amid their recent feud, it appears new music may be on the way from the controversial co-parents in the near future.

In the video below, Rock, looking happy and healthy after welcoming her firstborn son, signs her life away on a "contract." The hand-written piece of paper reads "MILF Music Forever!" suggesting that the new mother is the latest signee of Blue's label. He's mostly been putting out singles with Alexis, but based on recent events, it appears the California native is swapping one BM out for another.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Visit the Studio Together

In the early hours of Sunday (September 17) morning, the "Stewie" artist's Twitter profile lit up with a string of messages reacting to her baby daddy's behaviour. "My new manager would never," she wrote. "Who's watching the baby? 😂😂😂😂," Alexis further quipped, quoting Blueface's past question to Chrisean.

"I'm sorry to all the fans, I'm no longer with MILF Music," she confirmed to her followers. "I do not condone bullying and anything on his page is no longer my consent," the mother of two doubled down. Elsewhere in her rant, Alexis labelled Blue a "narcissist" while reposting countless past shoutouts to her he posted on his own Twitter to prove his inconsistent nature.

Jaidyn Alexis Gets Some Things Off Her Chest

Keep scrolling to see what else Jaidyn Alexis has been saying about Blueface on Twitter this weekend. Are you surprised to see the "Thotiana" rapper back in the arms of his second baby mama so soon? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

