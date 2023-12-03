Nicki Minaj Questions Who Rollie From "Baddies" Is On IG, Kathy Hilton Tries To Get Her Attention

It seems like Nicki Minaj is going to have to do a bit more research before she can finalize her new girl group. Moreover, she recently hosted an Instagram Live with R&B superstars Monica and Keyshia Cole, and it was a very fun affair with a lot of laughs and wholesome moments. At one point, they asked the Barbz who else they should add to their girl group, and they came through with responses. Then, the three expressed confusion when someone in the live comments mentioned Rollie Rollie from the Baddies reality television series. Apparently, they don't know who she is, which was surely a funny moment to witness for fans of the program.

Furthermore, Rollie is one of the main cast members on Baddies East, and she's gotten into a lot of fights with other participants. Given that Nicki Minaj is usually pretty in-tune with pop culture, this is actually a bit of a surprising blindspot. Maybe after some research and due consideration, she, Monica, and Keyshia Cole will want to to check the show out. Who knows; maybe Rollie can find a new entertainment venue through this new hypothesized girl group.

Nicki Minaj, Monica & Keyshia Cole Don't Know Who Rollie Is: Watch

Meanwhile, there was another person trying to get Nicki Minaj's attention relating to her Instagram Live. However, this fan was a famous one, as Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills mogul Kathy Hilton commented on her post after the live session concluded. "Hey little Mama did you read my DM???" she asked the rapper. "Can anyone help me to get our queen to read my DM I’m going to sleep in 30 min. PagingBarbie…." Hopefully the Pink Friday 2 hitmaker eventually got to Hilton's requests, because it sounds like she really tried hard to get acknowledgement.

Surely there will be many more celebrities vying for the Queen's attention once her highly-anticipated studio album comes out on December 8. She's talked it up a lot, so there's a lot riding on this release to wow everyone as 2023 comes to a close. Do you think this girl group will end up manifesting next year, whether with Rollie or with Kathy Hilton? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, check back in with HNHH.

