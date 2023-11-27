Nicki Minaj Calls Out People Who Still Need To "Apologize"

Nicki Minaj has had a vast amount of beefs over her long career. For that reason, it is why this latest message to some unnamed haters is not at all surprising. The Queen of New York took to her Instagram Story to share some choice words for her sneak dissers. According to HipHopDX, She writes, "If you had the opportunity to apologize and didn’t take it, always remember: you had the opportunity of a lifetime. Pink Friday 2." There are certainly a lot of ways to look at this.

One way to break this down is that this could be referencing the ongoing feud with Cardi B. While a majority of this beef has been created by fans, that could still be a way to look at it. Remy Ma could be another name that Nicki is mentioning here too. Especially after Ma called herself the Queen of Rap in the early 2000s. It is hard to pinpoint who this is getting directed at, but we are here for it.

Read More: Kanye West & Chris Brown Dancing To "Vultures" Upsets Critics: "Two Most Problematic Rappers"

Nicki Minaj Has Some Words

Especially, with her long-awaited follow-up coming in about two weeks. Nicki's Pink Friday 2 is due on her birthday, December 8. With a handful of tracks already out that could be on the album, there is a lot of hype as to the level of greatness this tape can reach. Now, throw in this extra drama, it is building up to something even bigger than we could imagine.

What are your initial thoughts on Nicki Minaj's message to her haters? Who do you think she is referring to here? Do you think she will address this topic on her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Nicki Minaj, as well as everything else going on around the rest of the music world.

Read More: Kendall Jenner Poses With Kylie & Travis Scott's Son Aire In New Christmas Photos

[Via]