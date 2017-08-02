enemies
- MusicNicki Minaj Calls Out People Who Still Need To "Apologize""If you had the opportunity to apologize and didn’t take it, always remember: you had the opportunity of a lifetime."By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureThe Game Disses Fif At Legends Only Concert: "I Still Don't F*ck With 50 Cent"The long-standing beef picked up again over the weekend after the "Power" producer won an Emmy for his stint at the Super Bowl.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsGucci Mane Says He Has An Alligator Pond For His EnemiesGucci Mane finds new ways to hide the -- nevermind.By Aron A.
- MusicPost Malone Has Selected The Next "Hollywood Bleeding" SinglePost Malone is on a roll. By Noah C
- GramDaBaby Hilariously Scolds Siri For Mispronouncing His NameHe's got the #1 song in the world and you don't know his name?! Come on, Siri. By Noah C
- NewsPost Malone and DaBaby Have "Enemies"Watch your back. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsLamar Odom Harbours No Ill Feelings Towards BIG3: "I Wish Them Well"Lamar Odom talks about his exit from BIG3 with even more "level-headedness."By Devin Ch
- Original Content50 Cent's Targets Of The Week: Fun With Friends & EnemiesThis week, 50 Cent's "strap" hit a ten-second cooldown. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Is Dedicated To Making A "Wolverine/Deadpool" Movie"Hugh Jackman has eyebrow implants."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentAsia Argento Gets Vengeful Tattoo Of Dagger Aimed At Frenemy Rose McGowanFrom friends to enemies. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicIs Kanye West Being Targeted By Taylor Swift On Her New Album?Could Taylor Swift have some revenge in store?By Matt F
- MusicWatch The Jay-Z & Kanye West Documentary "Public Enemies" NowJay-Z and Kanye West's relationship gets broken down in a new film.By Matt F