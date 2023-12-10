Natalie Nunn Announces Evictions On New "Baddies East" Episode

In a new preview for Baddies East, the drama only continues to unfold, as Rollie announces plans to inform various cast members that they've been kicked out of the house. Her plan includes some formal written notices, which are sure to stir the pot. "Can I write up a few evictions?" she asks Natalie Nunn, as she and others brainstorm who they would vote out. "I'm gonna write them."

According to her, it's crucial that everyone get together for a discussion about who's in and who's out, and to come up with "two or three" ladies that would be better off at home. Nunn later weighed in during a confessional, highlighting how the written notices are likely to cause major problems. She has some ideas as to who'll be going home, too.

Rollie Plans To Pass Out Eviction Notices

According to Nunn, Biggie and Smiley will be the first cast members to get voted out. "Ah sh*t, this is gonna be cr*zy," she also adds. "You already know, an eviction notice? B*tch, it's up." Scarface also took the opportunity to weigh in on the conversation, letting everyone know that while she appears calm, she'll be on "demon time" very soon. She was seen in another preview trying to move a few of Biggie's belongings out of the house. As expected, Biggie didn't take kindly to the gesture.

"Why are you allowing this girl to touch my sh*t?" she shouted before attempting to pry a bag out of Scarface's hands. "You cannot afford this sh*t!" Tensions only rose from there, as Biggie then lunged toward Scarface and began throwing hands. Mariahlynn also gets into a physical altercation with Smiley in the new episode, accusing her of threatening her family. What do you think of some Baddies East cast members possibly getting evicted soon? Who do you think should stay? Who should get evicted? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

