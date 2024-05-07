Rubi Rose & Druski Leave Fans Stunned After Posting Steamy PDA

Rubi Rose and Druski continue to surprise fans.

Rubi Rose and Druski are the latest celebrity couple that is getting attention on social media. Overall, they have been spending quite a bit of time with one another. The former video vixen and the online comedian had done some skits together. However, fans simply thought they were just good friends. After all, Rose is the perfect person to insert inside of a Druski skit. That said, when the two started posting photos from vacation, it appeared that things went deeper than just an innocent friendship.

Since those vacation photos, the two have continued to post one another. Despite their affection towards one another, fans still cannot believe they are actually a couple. However, their most recent video together shows that they are very much an item. As you can see, the two are on the water in a boat. Rose is laying down in Druski's lap and the two are making out. It is one of those videos that new couples love to post to showcase their newfound love that is still very much in the honeymoon stage.

Rubi Rose & Druski Going Strong

As for the audience, they still aren't buying it. One has to wonder why not, as it's not like they have any reason to fake this. "He like her more than she like him. Wheeeew lawwwd," one person wrote. Meanwhile, another fan noted that Druski is a handsome guy and could easily get with women like Rose. "That fact that yall think homie can’t bag a baddie is beyond me Dru handsome talented funny and a awesome business man point some respect on my boy name," they wrote.

Let us know what you think about the Rubi Rose and Druski relationship, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this relationship is real, or do you think it is all for show? What was your initial reaction to hearing that these two were together? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

