Druski Disappointed By Rubi Rose's Cooking: "SMH"

Druski shared a video of himself reacting to Rubi Rose's cooking on social media, earlier this week, following the two seemingly confirming their relationship. In the clip, Druski records the results of her attempt at whipping up a meal with "SMH" written as the caption. "I started at 350," she attempts to explain to someone on the phone before hiding her face from the camera.

When The Shade Room shared the video on Instagram, fans joined in laughing at Rose's expense. "All over the Internet naked and can’t make a basic breakfast meal is preposterous," one popular comment reads. Another fan took Rose's side in the situation. "Yall expect a woman to run a business and be about to cook five course breakfast lunch and dinner," they wrote. "When it comes to someone you love you don’t embarrass them for something they can’t do. Choose what you’ll tolerate when you’re in love with someone."

LILBURN, GEORGIA - APRIL 28: Druski attends the 2024 Huncho Day Celebrity Football & Basketball Event at Berkmar High School on April 28, 2024, in Lilburn, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Druski and Rose have been making headlines for their relationship since first posting together as fans continue to struggle to believe they're being genuine. In one post of them on Druski's page, he posted the two of them with the caption: "DRUBI," alongside a heart emoji. Rose added in the comments section: "You love me huh baby." Regardless, his followers' response to the post was mainly doubtful. "Hurry up and drop the skit," one user wrote. One more added: "Can’t tell if this n***a trolling or not."

Check out the apparent couple's latest post on Instagram together above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Druski and Rubi Rose's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

