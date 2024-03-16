Rubi Rose Poses In Kanye West "WET" T-Shirt

Rubi Rose's latest photo dump saw her don the Kanye West "wet" t-shirt. Sporting a top knot, Rose paired the top with a black thong as she treated fans to a variety of poses. The comments were filled with Rose's simps. People proudly announcing they were "drained for the day" and saying they "bit their phone". Are you a Rose fan? Let us know in the comments.

Of course, scandalous pictures of Rose are nothing new. She kicked off the year with a photo dump that had fans licking their lips. Rose got mouthy in the set, licking a mirror and posing in a casual tank top and booty shorts. Many of the comments expressed their desire to be the mirror she was licking. Last week, Rose proclaimed herself to be "that girl" in new photos, showing the social media star posing in a crop top and a tiny mini-skirt. Rose took things a step further in an additional photo, bending over a sink to adjust her makeup, giving her fans a little booty tease in the process.

Rubi Rose Globe-Trotting Selfie Grounded By Barbz Wrath

However, not every Rose photo set goes over well. A selfie taken in Japan was inundated by hate from the Barbz. This was due to Rose seemingly siding with Megan Thee Stallion in her beef with Nicki Minaj. Rose allegedly called Minaj "evil" in a video from her Japan trip.

"Watch yo mouth when it comes to Nicki you so scary you couldn’t even post it on yo real page mamas," one person warned. "Your music is doing terrible yet somehow you’re calling Nicki washed up 😂😂😂😂😂. How many billboard entries you got?" challenged another. "Now what was said in the CF 💅🏾. You ain’t even subscription worthy don’t make us have to cancel you before you even get anywhere…..," fired off a third.

