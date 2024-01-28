Rubi Rose Globe-Trotting Selfie Grounded By Barbz Wrath

Rubi Rose has found herself in Japan this week, posting up in front of a wall of Pokemon plushies in a store as she showed off her squats and flashed an armful of yen. "My motion global babe 🌎 💴 💕 🐬 🎀 🍭," Rose added as a caption. However, fans weren't feeling the selfie given the rumors that Rose had waded into the ongoing beef between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

"Watch yo mouth when it comes to Nicki you so scary you couldn’t even post it on yo real page mamas," one person warned. "Your music is doing terrible yet somehow you’re calling Nicki washed up 😂😂😂😂😂 how many billboard entries you got?" challenged another. "Now what was said in the CF 💅🏾 you ain’t even subscription worthy don’t make us have to cancel you before you even get anywhere…..," fired off a third.

Why Are Nicki Minaj Fans Going After Rubi Rose?

Rubi Rose allegedly weighed in on the beef between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. Social media users reposted an alleged Instagram post made on the "Close Friends" setting by Rose. "Nicki Minaj evil as f-ck. Only option to marry was a pedophile, b-tch evil, pretty in the face but body botched as f-ck, evil spirit a-- b-tch, old as f-ck tryna keep up, ozempic really saved her big back self. Beefing with these young girls so lame, b-tch washed...youre 40..... Take care of papa and your drug addiction," Rose allegedly wrote.

In response, the Barbz jumped into action. Social media was quickly full of Rose previously praising Minaj. This included tweets such as Rose saying "I wish I was Nicki Minaj". There were also clips from VladTV in which Rose openly praises Minaj and her career. Rose is yet to respond to the allegations that she shaded Minaj on Instagram. However, her outfit in her Japan selfies appears to match up with the outfit and location from the alleged "Close Friends" post.

