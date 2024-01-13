Rubi Rose Is "That Girl" In Saucy New Selfies, Claims Sneako Has Been Begging To Do A Stream Collab For "Months"

Rubi Rose proclaimed herself to be "that girl" in new photos, showing the social media star posing in a crop top and a tiny mini-skirt. Rose took things a step further in an additional photo, bending over a sink to adjust her makeup, giving her fans a little booty tease in the process. Check out the images below.

However, thirst traps aren't the only thing that Rose has been up to. After Sneako claimed that N3on had "brought [Rose] back to fame" while reacting to the ImPAULsive podcast, Rose shot back at the controversial streamer. "Sneako been begging me the past 4 months to come on his stream lol," Rose wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Rose had previously linked up with N3on, a friend and associate of Sneako, for a stream in late 2023. While some people speculated that Rose and N3on might be romantically linked, Rose consistently roasted N3on as a "Make-A-Wish Kid".

Kai Cenat Trolls Rubi Rose With Temu Birkin Bag

However, Sneako isn't the only streamer that Rose has had a run-in with recently. In December 2023, Kai Cenat continued his charade of pretending that he had bought Rose a genuine Birkin bag. The streamer called up the rapper and influencer to show her the bag while he was live. Rose appeared skeptical, saying she knew it was from Temu. However, Cenat insisted it was real and appeared to get Rose to believe him. Despite this, Cenat laughed giddily and slapped his desk multiple times after ending the call, confirming the bag was indeed a fake.

The ruse was put in motion in late November when Cenat hit up Rose, Corinna Kopf, and Pokimane with the offer to buy them all Birkin bags. However, while talking to the three women, he was simultaneously showing his stream chat his screen, which was displaying the dropshipping website Temu. It's unclear if the three women were in on the joke or were victims of Cenat's prank.

