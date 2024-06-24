Rubi Rose Announces She Is Single & Ready To Mingle After Short-Lived Relationship With Druski

Drubi is sadly no more.

Rubi Rose and Druski (Drubi) have seemingly split up, after the Kentucky femcee emphatically labeled herself as single. To many, this may not come as a surprise, as people were quick to question the validity of their relationship. But whether you want to believe that it not, this confirms that they were indeed an item. This news comes courtesy of The Shade Room, and this relationship update was revealed during Paris Fashion Week. In short and blunt fashion, Rubi Rose was asked what her favorite love song was, given they were in the aforementioned city.

"Um, f*** love", she told the interviewer. However, she was not referring to the song by XXXTENTACION. Instead, she was sharing how she has seemingly been feeling lately. Before abruptly walking away, Rose made it known that she is not with anyone anymore. "Okay, I’m single, guys". The Shade Room is also saying that Druski has yet to speak out about this breakup and that neither of them were following each other on Instagram.

Rubi Rose Is Single & Responding To DMs

But instead of just moving on from the star comedian, Rubi is supposedly ready to make herself totally available again. In a clip reshared from HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED off her IG story, the model was sporting her figure in a sultry fashion. She captioned the video, "Responding to DMs", with a link attached. When you click on it, it takes you to her version of a Linktree. It includes shortcuts to her OnlyFans, Snapchat, as well as the music video for "Deserve To Die". Given the fact that the track deals with men cheating on women, some are speculating that Druski was possibly getting with someone else. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what happens between them.

What are your thoughts on Rubi Rose saying that she is now single? Do you think that her relationship with Druski was truly real? How do you feel about her seemingly making herself available already? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rubi Rose and Druski. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.