Rubi Rose Aims At Men Who Cheat On "Deserve To Die"

Rubi Rose is somone who has been making waves as of late, for a multitude of reasons. Overall, her relationship with none other than Druski has been causing some headlines. There are some out there who aren't so sure about the authenticity of their relationship. However, many others have been wishing them well. There are even some hailing them as a power couple of sorts. Either way, Rubi Rose certainly knows how to keep herself in the headlines while also getting fans interested in her music.

At first, Rose started off as a video vixen. However, she has since gotten into the world of rapping. She makes her own music, and it has proven to be quite successful. Recently, she has been teasing her latest single, "Deserve To Die." Today, she dropped the music video for the song, and you can watch it below. Essentially, the concept of the song is quite simple. Any man who cheats deserves to die, or at least that is what Rose firmly believes in.

Rubi Rose Makes Her Stance Clear

The song itself comes with some contemporary production that fans can recognize immediately. The flows here are aggressive, and Rose certainly packs a punch with her bars. She is sounding more confident with each track, and "Deserve To Die" serves a reminder that the MC is not messing around with her music career.

