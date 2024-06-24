Young Chop Seemingly Fights A Fellow Jail Inmate In New Body Cam Footage

Young Chop was in a lot of legal trouble in the 2020s, as authorities arrested him in April of 2020 for violating his probation.

Young Chop has been in jail for a while now, and while we're sure that a lot of conflicts emerge in there, this is the first one that we know of publicly. Moreover, new body cam footage leaked online from April 10, and seemingly shows him fighting with another inmate in a cell. The Chicago drill producer apparently swung at his fellow inmate from behind, and they then got into a one-on-one scuffle that the officer in question attempted to halt. It's very unclear what prompted this or whether or not this is part of a larger issue or altercation, but either way, it looks like he wasn't able to sneak a swing on his colleague successfully.

Furthermore, Young Chop has unfortunately faced a lot of difficulties and obstacles in the 2020s decade so far. For one, he had to reckon with this jail time, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and for multiple charges including probation violation and animal cruelty. Another reason is that Chop sadly lost his brother Johnny May Cash to violence, which followed some possible tension with other individuals from the city. Hopefully this documented fight was just a one-off incident and he doesn't have to deal with that as he heals from other circumstances.

Young Chop Seemingly In Jail Fight

However, hopefully there are brighter days ahead for Young Chop, who has still been able to occasionally drop new music during his time in jail. For example, he released the mixtape Under Surveillance back in 2021 as he dealt with some of these issues, bolstered by singles and hot collabs. While it's been pretty radio silent since, it's also very understandable that the focus is more on his physical and criminal obstacles. After all, things seem much bigger than what any one artist is able to fix or mitigate.