Young Chop gained fame by producing Chief Keef’s bangers “I Don’t Like,” “Love Sosa,” and “3 Hunna,” amongst other songs for the Chicago rapper and his crew. He has gone on to work with an impressive list of artists such as Lil Reese, Gucci Mane, Ace Hood, Soulja Boy, Fredo Santana, Lil Durk, Kid Ink, Big Sean, Birdman, French Montana, Pusha T, Travi$ Scott, Trinidad James, Juicy J, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Puff Daddy, 2 Chainz, and Rae Sremmurd.