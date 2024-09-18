Druski Reacts To Rubi Rose’s Fake Relationship Claims

2024 Huncho Day Celebrity Football &amp; Basketball Event
LILBURN, GEORGIA - APRIL 28: Druski attends 2024 Huncho Day Celebrity Football &amp; Basketball Event at Berkmar High School on April 28, 2024 in Lilburn, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Druski has broken his silence.

Back in June, Rubi Rose confirmed that she and Druski were no longer an item after a few months of dating. At the time, she didn't share many details of the split, though she appeared to be fed up with the internet personality. "F*ck love," she told Rambo is Talking when asked what her favorite love song was. Druski was similarly silent about the breakup at first, though he later suggested that he wasn't ready for everything the relationship came with.

According to Rubi Rose, however, the relationship was never real in the first place. Earlier this week, the video vixen and rapper took to Twitter/X to make the shocking revelation. “And for the record i never slept with that man, n***a paid for PR,” she wrote simply. “Not the p***y…”

Druski Appears To Throw Shade After Rubi Rose Revelation

She went on, stating that she didn't have any hard feelings for Druski despite their faux romance. Rubi Rose also clarified that she wasn't in the relationship for money, noting how she's well off herself. "He is funny and nice tho," she said of Druski. “I only give it up if I’m in love, ion care how much money a n***a got. I’m rich ask lol." Of course, this prompted mixed reactions among social media users. While some were completely surprised, others saw this coming.

Druski even took to his Instagram Story to share what appears to be a reaction to the news. He opted not to say anything about the reveal, instead sharing an image of himself edited into a poster for the movie "Love Don’t Cost A Thing." What do you think of Rubi Rose claiming that her romance with Druski was fake the entire time? What about his response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

