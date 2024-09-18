Druski Reacts To Rubi Rose’s Fake Relationship Claims

Druski has broken his silence.

Back in June, Rubi Rose confirmed that she and Druski were no longer an item after a few months of dating. At the time, she didn't share many details of the split, though she appeared to be fed up with the internet personality. "F*ck love," she told Rambo is Talking when asked what her favorite love song was. Druski was similarly silent about the breakup at first, though he later suggested that he wasn't ready for everything the relationship came with.

According to Rubi Rose, however, the relationship was never real in the first place. Earlier this week, the video vixen and rapper took to Twitter/X to make the shocking revelation. “And for the record i never slept with that man, n***a paid for PR,” she wrote simply. “Not the p***y…”

Druski Appears To Throw Shade After Rubi Rose Revelation

She went on, stating that she didn't have any hard feelings for Druski despite their faux romance. Rubi Rose also clarified that she wasn't in the relationship for money, noting how she's well off herself. "He is funny and nice tho," she said of Druski. “I only give it up if I’m in love, ion care how much money a n***a got. I’m rich ask lol." Of course, this prompted mixed reactions among social media users. While some were completely surprised, others saw this coming.