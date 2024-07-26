Druski Gets Candid About Rubi Rose Breakup: “You Better Have Them Pockets Ready”

Back in June, Rubi Rose revealed that she and Druski had gone their separate ways following a few months of dating. She appeared to be going through it at the time, telling interviewers "F*** love" when asked about her favorite love song and declaring that she was single. A few weeks later, Druski was asked about the split at the BET Awards. He opted not to say much.
During a recent appearance on the Big Tigger Morning Show, however, the comedian finally opened up about the breakup. “Yeah, I’m single, man,” he revealed. “God blesses you sometimes with situations. It’s a learning situation. That’s what it’s all about.” Druski continued, explaining that he simply may not have been ready for the relationship and all that it came with.
Druski Opens Up About His Breakup With Rubi Rose
“[There wasn’t] nothing bad that happened,” he said. “We just, you know – she’s a beautiful girl. She’s doing great in life, man. She’s making money, I’m doing the same… I learned that when you got a bad b***h, you can’t really…when you have a beautiful woman, of that caliber…it comes with a lot. And I don’t know if I was prepared yet."
Luckily, Druski sees the breakup as a valuable learning experience and plans to use all of his new insight in future relationships. "I learned a lot from it, so I think I’m coming out of that [relationship] – you better have them pockets ready," he also added. "I ain’t saying that’s what happened – you just gotta be ready. Because you don’t know when you’re gonna have to be pulling that wallet out…” What do you think of Druski and Rubi Rose breaking up after months of dating? Are you surprised or not? What about his latest remarks about the split? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.