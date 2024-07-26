Druski Gets Candid About Rubi Rose Breakup: “You Better Have Them Pockets Ready”

Drubi is officially over.

Back in June, Rubi Rose revealed that she and Druski had gone their separate ways following a few months of dating. She appeared to be going through it at the time, telling interviewers "F*** love" when asked about her favorite love song and declaring that she was single. A few weeks later, Druski was asked about the split at the BET Awards. He opted not to say much.

During a recent appearance on the Big Tigger Morning Show, however, the comedian finally opened up about the breakup. “Yeah, I’m single, man,” he revealed. “God blesses you sometimes with situations. It’s a learning situation. That’s what it’s all about.” Druski continued, explaining that he simply may not have been ready for the relationship and all that it came with.

Druski Opens Up About His Breakup With Rubi Rose

https://omny.fm/shows/wveefm-on-demand/v-103s-big-tigger-morning-show-druski

“[There wasn’t] nothing bad that happened,” he said. “We just, you know – she’s a beautiful girl. She’s doing great in life, man. She’s making money, I’m doing the same… I learned that when you got a bad b***h, you can’t really…when you have a beautiful woman, of that caliber…it comes with a lot. And I don’t know if I was prepared yet."